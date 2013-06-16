FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GM expands SUV recall to 480,000 for fire risk
June 16, 2013 / 7:12 PM / 4 years ago

GM expands SUV recall to 480,000 for fire risk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is recalling about 231,000 sport utility vehicles that might be in danger of an electrical short that could cause a fire.

The move is an expansion of a recall from last August to check 249,000 SUVs for a short in a circuit board in the driver’s door that could lead to a fire.

Vehicles involved in both recalls include the 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer EXT and GMC Envoy XL and 2006-2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer, GMC Envoy, Buick Rainier, Saab 9-7X and Isuzu Ascender.

Of the more than 480,000 recalled SUVs, about 443,000 are in the United States, GM said.

The automaker said it has received 58 reports of vehicle fires and 11 minor injuries related to the issue, most of them on vehicles in the original recall.

Government safety investigators said “a fire could occur even while the vehicle is not in use.”

“As a precaution, owners are advised to park outside until the remedy has been made,” the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The issue, according to NHTSA, involves a potential fluid leak in the driver’s door module, which could cause corrosion that might result in a short in the circuit board. NHTSA said the short could result in overheating, “which could melt components of the door module, producing odor, smoke or a fire.”

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
