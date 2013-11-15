FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM recalls 15,000 Malibu sedans for fire threat
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 15, 2013 / 3:42 PM / 4 years ago

GM recalls 15,000 Malibu sedans for fire threat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Flags wave behind a General Motors Corp sign in downtown in Detroit May 28, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is recalling nearly 15,000 Chevrolet Malibu sedans from model year 2013 to check for faulty wiring harnesses that could cause a fire.

GM on Friday also said it is recalling 44,406 Malibus from model year 2014 to check an issue that could cause the cars’ defrosters to malfunction.

On 2013 Malibus equipped with optional power front seats, GM said the wiring harness could wear against the seat frame, which could result in “sparking, flickering lights, melted wiring, smoke or a fire.”

GM said it is aware of two fires in unattended vehicles and “there are no known crashes or injuries” related to the condition.

The recall covers 14,909 vehicles in the United States, 13 in Canada and seven in Mexico.

On 2014 Malibus, GM said the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system may not operate properly. If the defroster is not working, drivers may not be able to clear the windshield, GM said.

The automaker said it was not aware of any crashes, injuries or complaints due to the condition.

The recall covers 42,696 vehicles in the U.S., 1,034 in Canada and 676 in Mexico.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.