FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM recalls 2013 Cadillac SRX on lagging acceleration issue
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 1, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

GM recalls 2013 Cadillac SRX on lagging acceleration issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The front grill of a 2013 Cadillac SRX Crossover is shown at the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co is recalling about 56,400 model year 2013 Cadillac SRX crossover vehicles because of possible delays in acceleration linked to a computer program that controls the transmission, U.S. regulators said on Thursday.

“In certain driving situations, there may be a three to four second lag in acceleration due to the transmission control module programming,” said a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The NHTSA said the condition can increase the chances of a crash, but GM said it was not aware of any crashes related to this issue.

GM said that 50,591 of the recalled SRX crossovers are in the United States, 3,306 in Canada, 367 in Mexico and 2,123 in other markets.

The affected vehicles have 3.6-liter engines. Consumers are asked to bring their cars to GM dealerships to have the transmission control modules reprogrammed.

The affected Cadillac SRX crossovers were produced from May 29, 2012 to June 26, 2013.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.