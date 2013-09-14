FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian union and General Motors reach tentative deal
September 14, 2013 / 10:08 PM / 4 years ago

Canadian union and General Motors reach tentative deal

P.J. Huffstutter

2 Min Read

The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan in this file photograph taken August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/Files

CHICAGO (Reuters) - The union representing Canada’s auto workers said on Saturday it has reached a tentative agreement with General Motors for production and skilled trades workers at its assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ontario.

Unifor, which represents approximately 2,700 workers at the CAMI-GM plant, said details of the four-year contract will be withheld until after the ratification vote on Sunday in London, Ontario.

The outcome of Sunday’s vote is expected to be released on Sunday evening, said a statement from Unifor. The recently formed union is a merger of the Canadian Auto Workers and the Communications, Energy and Paperworkers Union of Canada.

General Motors could not be reached for comment Saturday evening.

The workers at the CAMI plant are represented by Unifor Local 88, and manufacture the Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain vehicles, Unifor said.

Contract talks had started earlier in February, but union officials told reporters last spring that the negotiations required more time. The existing contract was scheduled to expire on Monday, according to media reports.

Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter; editing by Gunna Dickson

