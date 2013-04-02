FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. probes Hyundai Sonata suspension complaints
#U.S.
April 2, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. probes Hyundai Sonata suspension complaints

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President and CEO of Hyundai America talks about the 2006 Hyundai Sonata at the 2005 North American International Auto Show. REUTERS/Gregory Shamus

DETROIT (Reuters) - A federal safety agency opened an investigation into possible suspension failures on 2006-2008 Hyundai Motor Co Sonata sedans.

An estimated 393,000 cars are involved, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. NHTSA said it received six complaints of the failure of rear suspension control arms due to corrosion.

Three of the reports “allege failures at highway speeds,” NHTSA said. The agency said a preliminary evaluation will “assess the scope, frequency and potential safety consequences associated with the alleged defect.”

A Hyundai of America statement on Tuesday said: “It is too early in the process to draw any conclusions about the allegations, and no safety-related defect has been identified.”

The automaker said it is “cooperating fully” with U.S. officials.

Reporting by Detroit Newsroom; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
