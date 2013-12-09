U.S. safety agency may expand Hyundai Elantra airbag recall

The 2012 North American Car of the Year, Hyundai Elantra, is exhibited on the first press preview day at Cobo Arena in Detroit, Michigan, January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators are considering whether to expand a recall of the Hyundai Elantra because the airbags could cause an injury in a side impact accident.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday it opened a recall query on December 4 regarding the 2009-2012 Elantra Touring.

Nearly 52,000 of those cars have a design similar to the one on 186,254 2011-2013 Elantra sedans recalled last March, the agency said.

NHTSA said a metal support bracket attached to the headliner on those vehicles could strike and injure occupants if a side curtain airbag deployed in a side-impact crash.

The agency said it had received no complaints or reports of incidents or injuries related to the earlier recall on the latest batch of Elantra models.