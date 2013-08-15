FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jaguar recalls 2,929 cars in U.S. for stalling and window issues
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 15, 2013 / 1:50 PM / in 4 years

Jaguar recalls 2,929 cars in U.S. for stalling and window issues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Jaguar logo is seen during the 2012 New York International Auto Show at the Javits Center in New York, in this April 5, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

DETROIT (Reuters) - Jaguar is recalling 2,929 cars in the United States for two issues, one having to do with possible vehicle stalling and the other for power windows that could pinch.

Jaguar Land Rover North America LLC, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors Ltd, is recalling 940 model year 2013 XF 2-liter GTDi cars for possible stalling issues because a hose clamp for the charge air cooler could detach, according to documents posted on the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. In addition to possible stalling, steering and brake assistance could be lost.

Jaguar dealers will inspect the hose to make sure it is in the correct position and tight, according to NHTSA.

Jaguar also is recalling 1,989 model year 2011-2014 XK convertible cars because the power windows may inadvertently be activated and pinch or injure an arm or finger, according to NHTSA.

The switch in the overhead roof console also activates the power operated windows when the convertible roof is opening or closing, according to NHTSA. The switch does not move downward to close the windows, failing to conform to federal safety standards.

Jaguar dealers will replace the overhead roof console at no cost, according to NHTSA.

A Jaguar spokesman said there was one slow-speed accident related to the hose recall and none related to the window recall. No injuries were reported.

Both recalls are expected to begin by September 27, according to NHTSA.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.