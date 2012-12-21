Timeline: A brief history of Jeep

(Reuters) - Jeep, the iconic, rugged American brand, has gone through many owners since its origins as a World War Two military vehicle. It is now under the control of Italy’s Fiat SpA FIA.MI which is planning a sweeping overhaul of the product range.
Below are some highlights of the vehicle’s history.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
1940 - Willys-Overland builds WW Two Jeep prototype
1945 - Willys builds first civilian Jeep
1950 - Willys trademarks Jeep name
1953 - Kaiser Motors acquires Willys
1963 - Name changed to Kaiser-Jeep
1970 - American Motors acquires Kaiser-Jeep
1979 - France’s Renault takes stake in AMC
1984 - AMC forms Beijing Jeep joint venture in China
1987 - Chrysler acquires AMC
1998 - Germany’s Daimler AG (DAIGn.DE) acquires Chrysler
2007 - Cerberus acquires Chrysler
2009 - Fiat takes control of Chrysler
Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; editing by Matthew Lewis