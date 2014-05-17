FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. safety regulators upgrade Kia Sorento sunroof probe
Sections
Featured
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Facebook
Facebook to overhaul political ads after threat of regulation
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
North Korea
Kim considers H-bomb test in Pacific, calls Trump 'deranged'
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 17, 2014 / 6:28 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. safety regulators upgrade Kia Sorento sunroof probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A worker repairs a roof next to a Kia Motors logo in Prague October 9, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. safety regulators have upgraded an investigation involving 65,347 Kia (000270.KS) Sorento sport utility vehicles after receiving consumer complaints that the optional glass sunroof had shattered.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has upgraded its probe to an engineering analysis from a preliminary evaluation, which was opened in October, according to documents filed online.

The agency said it has received 26 consumer complaints about sunroofs spontaneously shattering in the South Korean automaker’s Sorento SUVs from model years 2011 to 2013. Of those, 24 occurred while the vehicle was in motion.

In four cases, occupants suffered minor cuts from the shattered glass, according to NHTSA.

“Kia stated in its response that their field inspections identified only one potential cause for the sunroof breakage - external impacts from rocks or other foreign objects encountered while the vehicle was in motion,” NHTSA said.

The agency said, however, that it upgraded the investigation because it found the number of incidents “concerning.”

Kia was not immediately available for comment.

An engineering analysis is a step in a process that may lead to a recall should regulators determine that a manufacturer needs to address a safety issue.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.