Land Rover recalls SUVs in U.S. for potential airbag issue

A Range Rover Sport from Land Rover is displayed on stage after an unveiling at the New York International Auto Show in New York, March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

DETROIT (Reuters) - Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 3,912 Range Rover sport utility vehicles in the United States because the front seat side airbags may not deploy.

The SUVs from model years 2013 and 2014 are being recalled because a connector in the airbag system may become disconnected, causing airbags on the driver and passenger sides not to function and increasing the risk of injury in an accident, according to documents filed this week with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

There have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue, according to the NHTSA documents.

Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned India’s Tata Motors, will notify owners and dealers will modify the area around the connector to prevent it from becoming disconnected, according to the NHTSA documents. The recall is expected to begin on January 17.