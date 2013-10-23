Nissan recalls more than 188,000 SUVs globally for brake issue

A visitor walks toward to the entrance of Nissan Motor Co's global headquarters in Yokohama, south of Tokyo May 10, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

DETROIT (Reuters) - Nissan Motor Co Ltd (7201.T) said on Wednesday it is recalling 188,302 sport utility vehicles globally, mostly in the United States, to fix faulty brake control software that may increase the risk of a crash.

In the United States, the recall affects 151,695 Nissan Pathfinders from model years 2013 and 2014, as well as Infiniti JX35 SUVs from model year 2013, and QX60 SUVs from model year 2014, the company said. Smaller numbers of SUVs are affected in Canada, China, Russia, Mexico and other countries.

Nissan said there have been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem.

In the affected vehicles, on rough or uneven roads, software settings in the antilock braking system may lead to stopping distances that are longer than drivers expect, Nissan said.

Nissan will notify owners within the next 60 days, and dealers will reprogram the antilock braking system at no cost, according to documents filed online with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.