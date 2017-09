A line of Chevrolet trucks made by General Motors are seen for sale at a dealer in Wheat Ridge, Colorado February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. March auto sales of 1.54 million, or 16.4 million on an annualized basis, blew past analysts’ expectations, pushed up by strong sales in the last part of the month.

Forty analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had expected an increase in sales of 2 percent to an annualized 15.8 million Vehicles.