U.S. December auto sales seen up 10.4 percent: JD Power, LMC

A Ford F-Series pickup truck is seen at Koons Ford in Silver Spring, Maryland April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. auto sales will end the year strongly, as December sales will be 10.4 percent higher than a year ago, JD Power & Associates and LMC Automotive said on Thursday.

U.S. auto sales will hit 17 million in 2015 for the first time since 2001, the two consultancies also said.

And they said this year’s total U.S. auto sales will be 16.5 million, up 5.8 percent from 2013.

For December, U.S. auto sales will reach 1,498,200 vehicles, JD Power and LMC Automotive said.