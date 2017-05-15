An exotic used car dealership designed to resemble a vending machine in Singapore May 15, 2017. The dealership houses up to 60 exotic cars in a 15 storey building which uses a fish-bone type lift system to deliver cars to clients within minutes. REUTERS/Thomas White

SINGAPORE Forget about soft drinks and potato chips - a "vending machine" in Singapore is offering up luxury vehicles, including Bentleys, Ferraris and Lamborghinis.

Used car seller Autobahn Motors opened a futuristic 15-story showroom in December, with vehicles on display in 60 slots, billing it as the "world's largest luxury car vending machine".

Customers on the ground floor choose from a touchscreen display which car they wish to see. The car arrives within one to two minutes thanks to an advanced system that manages vehicle retrieval, the company says.

Gary Hong, general manager at Autobahn Motors, said the vending machine format was aimed at making efficient use of space in land-scarce Singapore as well as standing out from the competition.

"We needed to meet our requirement of storing a lot of cars. At the same time, we wanted to be creative and innovative," he told Reuters.

He has been approached by developers interested in using the company's Automotive Inventory Management System for parking services, he added.

Vehicles on offer run from modern luxury sports cars to classics, including a 1955 Morgan Plus 4.

U.S. company Carvana also uses vending machine-like towers to sell used cars. In March, it opened an eight-floor structure that holds up to 30 cars in San Antonio, Texas.

