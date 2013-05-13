Relations between automakers, suppliers have stalled: survey

DETROIT (Reuters) - Recent improvements in rapport between automakers and their supply base stalled this year, a survey showed on Monday, with suppliers complaining about lack of communication, last-minute engineering changes and inconsistency in management.

The results indicate that automakers have failed to implement a concrete plan to improve working relations with parts makers, according to the annual study conducted by Planning Perspectives Inc. It showed there was little change in supplier relations compared with last year, a result the firm called “disappointing.”

The criticism comes as automakers are pushing suppliers to increase production to meet higher-than-expected new vehicle demand. Poor relations can hurt an automaker’s ability to gain access to suppliers’ top-notch technology.

LMC Automotive predicts U.S. auto sales will reach 15.4 million this year, 50 percent higher than in 2009, during the depths of the recession. Many suppliers scaled back their factories during the recession, when demand for vehicles fell by more than one-third between 2007 and 2009.

“Most of the suppliers are finding it very difficult to increase production to meet the needs of the OEMs,” PPI President John Henke said in an interview. “They haven’t forgotten what they went through, so they’re much more prudent, much more cautious than the OEMs,” he added, referring to the automakers in industry parlance for original equipment manufacturers.

Honda Motor Corp. (7267.T) recorded a six-point decline on PPI’s working relations index, while the other five major automakers remained stagnant. Ford Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. have showed no improvement over the last four years, Henke said.

General Motors Co., Chrysler Group LLC and Toyota Motor Corp. were also included in the study.

Henke’s firm surveyed 585 sales employees from 441 auto parts suppliers in North America. Their feedback, which was anonymous and confidential, was collected from early March to mid-April.