FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Battery failure in vehicles top concern for U.S. owners: study
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 22, 2017 / 6:51 PM / 6 months ago

Battery failure in vehicles top concern for U.S. owners: study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Battery failure in vehicles dogged U.S. drivers in the first three years of ownership, according to J.D. Power's 2017 dependability survey released on Wednesday.

The survey of 2014 models found that batteries were the most commonly replaced component in vehicles, with 44 percent more owners reporting a battery failure in this survey compared with the previous one.

Audio, communication, entertainment, navigation (ACEN) was the most problematic category, accounting for 22 percent of all reported problems, according to the survey.

The annual study, now in its 28th year, complements one that addresses initial quality that J.D. Power issues, surveying owners after 90 days of ownership.

Last year's survey of 2013 models had found that pairing a smartphone with a vehicle's communications system was the main issue faced by owners.

Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Edited by Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.