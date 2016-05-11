Trucks, SUVs soon to be majority of U.S. vehicle launches: analyst

The Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk sports utility vehicle (SUV) is seen during the media preview of the 2016 New York International Auto Show in Manhattan, New York March 23, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

DETROIT (Reuters) - The majority of U.S. vehicle launches will soon be trucks or sport utility vehicles, a leading auto analyst predicted on Wednesday, potentially hampering government plans to cut carbon emissions.

Fifty-eight percent of new vehicles automakers will launch in the United States in 2017 to 2020 will be SUVs or pickup trucks, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst John Murphy.

That is up from 49 percent in the 2007 to 2016 period, Murphy said, as he outlined the latest of his closely watched “Car Wars” annual outlooks for vehicle launches at the Automotive Press Association in Detroit.

Most major automakers plan to accelerate the speed with which they replace vehicle models over the next four years, Murphy said, as they push to keep vehicle lines fresh, which should support U.S. auto demand and industry profits.

By 2020, Murphy said, new vehicles will be on sale at U.S. dealer showrooms on average only 1.9 years since a model was last launched or redesigned, down from three years in 2016.

Detroit’s three automakers - General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles - will lead the increasing shift to SUVs and pickup trucks.

Strong consumer demand for such vehicles threatens to undercut the U.S. government’s goal of slashing vehicle carbon dioxide emissions. Federal clean air rules call for boosting the average fuel efficiency of vehicles sold in the U.S. market to 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025. That target is roughly double the current average for new U.S. vehicles sold.

The number of new vehicle launches should average 58 a year from 2017-2020 Murphy said. The average for the 1997-2016 period was 38 new vehicle launches annually, according to Murphy’s report.