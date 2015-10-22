FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NHTSA say five automakers represent most of Takata air bag recall
October 22, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

NHTSA say five automakers represent most of Takata air bag recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators said on Thursday that five automakers account for most of the massive Takata Corp air bag inflator recall.

At a meeting held to lay out its argument for coordinating the recall effort, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that BMW, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co Ltd and Mazda Motor Corp together represent 18 million of 23 million suspect air bag inflators in 14 million of 19 million vehicles.

Reporting by David Morgan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
