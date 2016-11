The logo of Takata Corp is seen on its display through a vehicle at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

WASHINGTON Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp (7312.T) has been considering a possible bankruptcy filing for its U.S. unit but no filing is expected soon, a source briefed on the matter said.

Takata, at the center of the biggest global automotive recall in history for its potentially deadly air bag inflators, has retained investment bank Lazard Ltd (LAZ.N) as an adviser to choose a sponsor for its turnaround.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Stephen Coates)