FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BMW to recall 840,000 vehicles in U.S. with Takata air bags
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
February 10, 2016 / 4:34 PM / 2 years ago

BMW to recall 840,000 vehicles in U.S. with Takata air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Takata airbag that was removed from a 2001 BMW vehicle under a factory recall program is shown in Alexandria, Virginia in this December 26, 2015, file photo .REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang/Files

DETROIT (Reuters) - BMW said on Wednesday it will recall about 840,000 vehicles in the United States equipped with potentially defective Takata Corp air bags.

The recall covers BMW cars and SUVs from model years 2006 to 2015. The models have not been included in previous Takata-related recalls, BMW said.

The move comes after U.S. auto safety regulators said last month that Takata had declared 5.1 million U.S. vehicles defective because of the air bags with inflators that can explode with too much force and spray metal shrapnel into vehicle passenger compartments.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.