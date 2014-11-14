Takata says to add two lines at Mexico plant to meet recall needs

Displays of Takata Corp are pictured at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo in this file photo taken November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Takata Corp 7312.T said on Friday it would add two new production lines at its Monclova factory in Mexico to meet replacement demand for air bag inflators at the center of a recall of millions of vehicles worldwide.

A spokeswoman at Takata said she could not disclose the scope of the capacity increase, adding that it had been planned before the expansion of a Takata-related recall by top customer Honda Motor Co (7267.T) on Thursday.