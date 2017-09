TOKYO (Reuters) - Takata Corp, the Japanese supplier at the center of a massive recall crisis for defective air bag inflators, said Chief Executive Shigehisa Takada would hold a news conference in Tokyo at 11:00 a.m. (9.00 p.m. ET) on Wednesday.

Chief Financial Officer Yoichiro Nomura and quality chief Hiroshi Shimizu will also attend the briefing.

Shares in Takata fell as much as 6.7 percent in early morning trade.