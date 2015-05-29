FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
GM recalls heavy duty trucks with Takata air bags
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 29, 2015 / 9:12 PM / 2 years ago

GM recalls heavy duty trucks with Takata air bags

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A flag with the Takata logo flies alongside an American flag outside the Takata Corporation in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

DETROIT (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) is recalling about 375,000 heavy duty pickup trucks equipped with passenger-side air bag inflators made by Takata Corp 7312.T, the U.S. automaker said.

The trucks are 2007 and 2008 model Chevrolet Silverados and GM Sierras.

Subaru will expand its recall of 2004 and 2005 model Impreza compact cars with Takata air bags to about 80,000 from 20,000, the unit of Japan-based Fuji Heavy Industries (7270.T) also said on Friday.

Both companies said they have received no reports of inadvertent deployments of air bags in the vehicles.

The latest actions follow an agreement last week between Takata and U.S. safety regulators to expand the recalls of vehicles with potentially faulty Takata air bag inflators.

The inflators have exploded with too much force, sending shrapnel into the vehicles. Six people have been killed, all of them in Honda Motor Co (7267.T) cars.

Twelve incorrect deployments of Takata air bags have occurred in Toyota and Honda vehicles in Japan since 2011, Nikkei reported on Friday, citing a Japanese transport ministry official. No injuries were reported in these incidents.

Takata air bags have been the subject of U.S. Congressional hearings held late last year. Another hearing, before the Subcommittee on Commerce, Manufacturing and Trade, will be held next Tuesday.

On Thursday, five automakers expanded recalls by several million vehicles with Takata air bags.

No root cause for the defect has been found.

Takata managers want the automakers to share some of the blame for the malfunctioning air bags, sources told Reuters this week, as well as some of the financial burden.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.