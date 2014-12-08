FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda expands U.S. recall of Takata air bags
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 8, 2014 / 6:39 PM / 3 years ago

Honda expands U.S. recall of Takata air bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Honda Motor Co is seen behind journalists after the unveiling event for the company's all-new hybrid sedan "Grace" in Tokyo December 1, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Monday it was expanding its recall of cars due to defective Takata Corp 7312.T air bags to a nationwide campaign.

The recall affects 2001-2011 Honda and Acura vehicles, the company said in a statement.

An earlier regional recall had been limited to areas of high humidity, which could cause the air bags’ inflator to rupture and send metal shards flying into the vehicle. Including the earlier recall, a total of 5.4 million vehicles will be covered, Honda said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.