Honda expands U.S. recall of Takata air bags

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said on Monday it was expanding its recall of cars due to defective Takata Corp 7312.T air bags to a nationwide campaign.

The recall affects 2001-2011 Honda and Acura vehicles, the company said in a statement.

An earlier regional recall had been limited to areas of high humidity, which could cause the air bags’ inflator to rupture and send metal shards flying into the vehicle. Including the earlier recall, a total of 5.4 million vehicles will be covered, Honda said.