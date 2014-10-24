FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2014 / 3:56 AM / 3 years ago

Honda executive says will keep doing business with Takata

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co will continue to do business with Takata Corp, a senior executive at Japan’s third largest automaker said on Friday, even as defective Takata airbags threaten to expand a recall already affecting 5 million Honda cars in the United States.

Senior Managing Officer Yoshiharu Yamamoto, also head of Honda’s research and development unit, said various decisions would be made after gauging the results of the regional vehicle recalls in the United States.

Yamamoto was speaking to reporters at a safety technology briefing in Tokyo.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy

