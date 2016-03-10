FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Honda to compensate U.S. dealers for losses over air bag recalls: Automotive News
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
March 10, 2016 / 4:04 AM / a year ago

Honda to compensate U.S. dealers for losses over air bag recalls: Automotive News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Honda Motor Co is seen outside the company's dealership in Tokyo, Japan, January 27, 2016. Picture taken January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

(Reuters) - Honda Motor Co (7267.T) is preparing to compensate U.S. dealers for depreciation costs of vehicles they cannot sell because of the massive recall linked to potentially faulty air bag inflators made by Takata Corp 7312.T, Automotive News reported.

American Honda Motor will also provide financial assistance to offset floor-planning costs resulting from the temporary suspension of sales at Honda and Acura dealers, the industry publication said, citing a company notice sent to dealers this month.

Honda told dealers the reimbursement plan will go into effect in the final week of March, but that it had not finalised the claim process, the paper said.

In January, American Honda ordered a stop-sale on 1.7 million new and used vehicles from model years 2007-2015, Automotive News said.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.