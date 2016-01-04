FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Honda says not considering new lending to Takata
January 4, 2016 / 2:19 AM / 2 years ago

Honda says not considering new lending to Takata

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Workers stand under the logo of Honda Motor Co. outside the company's headquarters in Tokyo October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Honda Motor Co. said on Monday it was not considering fresh lending to Takata Corp, the auto parts supplier at the center of a global recall over faulty airbag inflators, either on its own or as part of a group of Japanese automakers.

“We are not considering joint lending (to Takata),” a Honda spokesman said, following a report by Japan’s Sankei newspaper that automakers were discussing fresh financial support for the supplier.

Takata in November was fined $70 million by regulators in the United States, where the majority of deaths and recalls involving the inflators occurred, and where the manufacturer faces class action lawsuits related to the issue.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Richard Pullin

