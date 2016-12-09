An attendant walks at a Takata Corp display in a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai - RTX25K52

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Friday said it will press the auto industry to accelerate the pace of replacements for defective Takata Corp (7312.T) air bag inflators and signaled a likely widening of the industry's largest ever recall.

U.S. officials now say at least 184 people have been injured in incidents involving potentially deadly Takata air bags.

On a conference call with reporters, the department said the Takata recall would eventually include about 42 million U.S. vehicles and between 64 million and 69 million air bag inflators in the United States.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which is part of the Transportation Department, issued a list on Friday of all vehicle models from 19 automakers that are involved in the Takata recalls. New to the list is the Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) Model S, with the recall affecting certain cars from the 2012 to 2016 model years.

About 12.5 million of the 46 million air bag inflators already recalled have been replaced so far, said a NHTSA official.

U.S. Senator Bill Nelson of Florida complained about the slow pace of the recall in a statement on Friday, saying it meant that many of the faulty air bags will not be replaced until next decade.

"Drivers should not have to wait that long to get what could be a ticking time bomb out of their cars,” Nelson said.

U.S. safety regulators have linked 11 deaths in the United States to Takata air bags that ruptured, sending metal shrapnel flying inside vehicles.

Worldwide, at least 16 deaths are now linked to the defective air bag inflators including five in Malaysia. Nearly 100 million Takata air bag inflators have been ordered to be withdrawn globally.

(Reporting by David Shepardson and Bernie Woodall; Editing by Tom Brown)