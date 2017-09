A logo of Takata Corp is seen through a car window outside the company's headquarter building in Tokyo April 12, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - The Japan Credit Rating Agency cut its credit rating on Takata Corp 7312.T by one notch to A- on Friday, saying the company was likely to face increased costs over an expanded airbag recall in the United States.

The rating agency put Takata on outlook negative after its biggest customer, Honda Motor Co (7267.T) indicated it would comply with the U.S. auto regulator’s orders to expand regional airbag recalls nationwide.