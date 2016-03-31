FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Takata says report of estimated air bag recall costs untrue
March 31, 2016 / 2:29 AM / a year ago

Takata says report of estimated air bag recall costs untrue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A logo of Takata Corp is seen with its display as people are reflected in a window at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan in this November 6, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO (Reuters) - Takata Corp 7312.T on Thursday denied that it had calculated the estimated costs of a global recall of its potentially faulty air bag parts, after a Bloomberg News report that it could face $24 billion in costs in a worst-case scenario.

“We have not announced anything to the effect of the report, and it is untrue that we have calculated the estimated costs (of the recall),” the Tokyo-based company said in a statement.

It added that given that investigations into the cause of its exploding airbag inflators were still underway, it was difficult to determine the recall costs at the moment.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

