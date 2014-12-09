Japan industry min: Up to Takata, automakers to handle air bag recall

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s industry minister said on Tuesday it was up to automakers and supplier Takata Corp 7312.T to handle a ballooning safety crisis that has led to the global recall of over 19 million vehicles equipped with Takata’s air bags.

“It is up to Takata and automakers to take the appropriate measures for domestic (recall) issues,” Yoichi Miyazawa, minister of economy, trade and industry, told a news conference.

“It is my understanding that the transport ministry is looking into the possibility of (urging) an investigative recall in Japan,” he said, when asked what steps, if any, the ministry was taking regarding Takata’s recall.

The U.S. auto safety regulator has ordered Takata to expand a recall that has been limited to some hot and humid regions to the rest of the nation - a move that the Japanese supplier has rejected.

Japan’s auto industry regulator currently has no authority to order a recall unless the cause of the problem is known.