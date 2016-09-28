Wall Street rallies as OPEC reaches output deal
Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday after an OPEC agreement to limit crude output fueled a rally in oil and more than offset nervousness about a tight race for the U.S. presidency.
TOKYO Japanese auto safety parts supplier Takata Corp (7312.T) said on Thursday it expected to book a special profit of about 10 billion yen ($99 million) in the July-September quarter from the sale of U.S. interiors unit Irvin Automotive Products Inc.
Takata is selling the unit to Detroit automotive supplier Piston Group. The deal is not directly related to the larger effort to secure a lifeline for Takata and its primary seat belt and air bag businesses.
Takata said in a statement it was currently calculating the impact on its full-year financial forecasts, adding it would announce any change as soon as it could.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Joseph Radford)
WASHINGTON Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen was thrust into the election-year boxing ring during a congressional committee hearing on Wednesday, defending the central bank's regulatory role, taking and landing punches on Wells Fargo and other banks considered too big to fail, and addressing accusations of political conflicts of interest.
Embattled Wells Fargo & Co plans to eliminate sales goals for its retail banking business sooner than planned, according to prepared remarks its chief executive officer will deliver at a congressional hearing on Thursday.