A recalled Takata airbag inflator removed it from a Honda Pilot is shown at the AutoNation Honda dealership service department in Miami, Florida, United States on June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Joe Skipper/File Photo

The top U.S. vehicle safety regulator said on Wednesday that automakers have "ultimate responsibility" for the costs of replacing potentially deadly Takata Corp (7312.T) airbags, no matter what happens to the Japanese supplier.

The head of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Mark Rosekind, told reporters in Detroit that he is also concerned is that not enough is being done to find and fix 300,000 older vehicles, mostly made by Honda Motor Co (7267.T), that have Takata airbags with a 50 per cent chance of exploding in a crash.

Takata is seeking a buyer, amid speculation the company could seek bankruptcy protection as part of a deal. Rosekind said his agency believes it has "several layers of protection" to assure that recalls of up to 70 million potentially defective Takata airbag inflators are completed as agreed with the company.

(Reporting by Joseph White; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)