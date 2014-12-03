FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. auto regulator calls Takata response to nationwide recall order "disappointing"
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 3, 2014 / 3:16 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. auto regulator calls Takata response to nationwide recall order "disappointing"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - U.S. auto regulators called Takata Corp’s 7312.T response to its demand for a nationwide recall “disappointing” after its chief executive stopped short of admitting a defect in its air bags and left the decision for a recall up to automakers.

“Takata shares responsibility for keeping drivers safe and we believe anything short of a national recall does not live up to that responsibility,” the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in an email to Reuters.

The regulator said it would review Takata’s response to determine its next steps.

At least five deaths have been linked to Takata’s air bag inflators, which can explode with too much force and send metal shrapnel inside vehicles.

Reporting by Paul Lienert; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.