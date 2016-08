A sign with the Takata logo is seen outside the Takata Corporation building in Auburn Hills, Michigan May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

Initial checks with parties involved in an Aug. 22 fatal truck explosion in Texas involving Takata Corp (7312.T) air bag parts indicate that the material was being shipped properly, a spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, two U.S. senators called on the NTSB to conduct an investigation into the incident.

(Reporting by Bernie Woodall)