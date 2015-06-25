South Korea says 24,808 automobiles to be recalled for Takata air bgas

A logo of Takata Corp is seen with its display at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan, May 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s transport ministry said on Thursday it has ordered four automakers to recall 24,808 automobiles that may contain faulty air bags made by Takata Corp 7312.t, given the possibility of injury to drivers.

The recall mainly affected Honda Motor Co Ltd (7267.T) CR-Vs and Accords made between 2003 and 2008, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s (FCHA.MI) Chrysler 300C, as well as Renault SA (RENA.PA) and Ford vehicles, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

Takata is at the center of a recall of tens of millions of cars around the world for potentially deadly air bag inflators that could deploy with too much force and spray metal fragments inside vehicles.