Japan's Takata cuts profit outlook as customers leave
November 6, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

Japan's Takata cuts profit outlook as customers leave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman stands next to a logo of Takata Corp at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan, November 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Takata Corp slashed its full-year earnings forecast on Friday as major customer automakers distance themselves from its air bag inflators, which are at the center of a massive global safety recall.

The auto parts maker announced an April-September net loss of 5.6 billion yen ($45.94 million) compared with a loss of 35.2 billion yen in the same year-ago period, helped by smaller charges.

But for the business year through March, Takata forecast a net profit of 5 billion yen, just a quarter of what it had estimated three months earlier.

Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Ian Geoghegan

