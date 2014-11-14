FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Takata shares open down 1 percent after news of criminal probe
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 14, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Takata shares open down 1 percent after news of criminal probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Takata Corp opened down 1 percent on Friday after the Japanese auto parts maker said it was the subject of a U.S. criminal investigation over defective air bags that have been linked to five deaths.

A Takata spokeswoman said on Thursday a federal grand jury had subpoenaed Takata’s U.S. unit to produce documents on the air bag defects. An investigation by U.S. prosecutors in Manhattan had been previously reported but Thursday’s statement is the first indication that a seated grand jury was seeking evidence.

The U.S. Senate commerce committee has separately scheduled a hearing next Thursday to solicit testimony from Takata executives on the air bag defects.

Takata’s shares were down 1.3 percent at 1,215 yen in early trade, against a slight rise in the broader Tokyo market.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.