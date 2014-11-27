Takata shares plunge after U.S. orders expanded recall

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares of Takata Corp fell as much as 6.8 percent on Thursday morning after U.S. auto safety regulators ordered it to expand its regional recall of driver-side air bags to cover the entire United States.

Such a nationwide recall would affect vehicles made by five automakers: Ford Motor Co; Honda Motor Co; Chrysler Group LLC, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles; Mazda Motor Corp and BMW AG.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration gave Takata until Tuesday to issue a recall. If the company does not, NHTSA “may begin proceedings” leading to fines for the Japanese air bag supplier of up to $7,000 per vehicle that the U.S. road safety regulator says should have been recalled.

Takata has resisted expanding the recall beyond the initial regional “high humidity” areas.