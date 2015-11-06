Toyota won't use Takata inflators made with ammonium nitrate: CEO

Visitors walk behind a logo of Takata Corp on its display at a showroom for vehicles in Tokyo, Japan, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) won’t buy air bag inflators made by Takata Corp 7312.T that use ammonium nitrate as a propellant but will consider buying other types if they are confirmed safe, President Akio Toyoda said on Friday.

Toyota, the world’s top-selling automaker, joins Honda Motor Co (7267.T) and Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) in ditching the inflators, have led to the recall worldwide of tens of millions of cars and at least eight deaths.