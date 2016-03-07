Toyota recalls 33,264 more vehicles over airbags in Canada: government

An employee works under a Toyota Motor Corp logo at the company's showroom in Tokyo, Japan February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TORONTO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T)(TM.N) recalled 33,264 more vehicles in Canada as of Monday over an issue with frontal airbags, bringing the total in the country to 400,124 vehicles since 2013, the Canadian government said.

Last Wednesday, Toyota said it was expanding its worldwide recall involving potentially defective Takata Corp 7312.T air bag parts.

The latest Canadian figures announced by Transport Canada were an expansion to previous recalls..

An estimated 29 million Takata air bag inflators have been recalled in the United States in more than 19 million vehicles because the inflators can activate with too much force, sending potentially deadly metal shards into the passenger compartment.

All the vehicles Toyota added to the recalls are equipped with a Takata-made dual-stage front passenger air bag inflator.

Toyota said a total of 15,314,000, Toyota vehicles with Takata air bags have now been recalled worldwide, including 3,156,000 in the United States.