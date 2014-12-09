FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 9, 2014 / 2:14 AM / 3 years ago

Japan to study whether to revise law to force investigative car recalls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s transport ministry will see whether it should change the law to be able to force an “investigative” recall of cars after gauging the series of recalls being filed for air bag inflators made by Takata Corp 7312.T, the minister said on Tuesday.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month ordered Takata to expand an investigative recall that has been limited to some hot and humid regions to the rest of the nation. The Japanese supplier has rejected the order on the grounds that it has not yet identified the cause of the inflators’ deploying too forcefully, shooting metal shards inside the car.

Following Takata’s refusal, top customer Honda Motor Co (7267.T) said it would expand the regional recall to the rest of the United States for investigative purposes.

Transport Minister Akihiro Ohta told a news conference that Honda had told the ministry on Tuesday morning that it planned to take similar steps in Japan. The ministry has said about 200,000 vehicles from Honda and Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) would be subject to recall if the U.S. regional recall is expanded.

Mazda is still considering whether to follow suit, Ohta said.

Unlike its U.S. counterpart, Japan’s auto industry regulator currently has no authority to order a recall unless the cause of the problem is known.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher

