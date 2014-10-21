FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House panel seeks NHTSA briefing on Takata air bag defects
October 21, 2014 / 8:19 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. House panel seeks NHTSA briefing on Takata air bag defects

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A sign board of Japanese auto parts maker Takata Corp's Annual General Meeting is seen on a street near the venue in Tokyo June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee has asked a federal regulator to provide a briefing on its investigation into automobile air bags manufactured by Takata Corp., a committee aide said on Tuesday.

The aide also said that committee staffers plan to meet with auto manufacturers “to discuss supplier issues.” Some of Takata air bags have deployed with too much force, spraying metal shrapnel onto drivers and resulting in severe injuries and some deaths.

The committee wants to hear directly from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about its probe into Takata, the aide said.

Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
