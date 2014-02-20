Tesla CEO confirms talks with Apple - Bloomberg TV

A Tesla Model S electric sedan is driven near the company's factory in Fremont, California, June 22, 2012. Tesla began delivering the electric sedan to customers on June 22. REUTERS/Noah Berger

DETROIT (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Inc has had “conversations” with Apple Inc, Chief Executive Elon Musk confirmed to Bloomberg TV on Thursday, but he would not comment on whether those talks revolved around acquisitions.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported this week that Musk met with Apple Inc’s head of mergers and acquisitions in 2013, stoking speculation about Tesla’s future.

But speaking generally about the possibility of another company buying Tesla, Musk said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that he had concerns.