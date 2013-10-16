FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P initiates coverage of Tesla with 'sell' rating
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 16, 2013 / 6:10 PM / 4 years ago

S&P initiates coverage of Tesla with 'sell' rating

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s initiated coverage of Tesla Motors Inc (TSLA.O) with a “sell” rating, citing caution over the electric carmaker’s stock price.

“We are positive on Tesla’s fundamental growth story, but are concerned by its valuation,” S&P analyst Efraim Levy said in a research note.

“We believe there is execution risk for Tesla as well as opportunity. We expect these volatile shares to be impacted by news flow and investor sentiment shifts,” he added.

S&P set a 12-month target share price for Tesla of $150. The stock was off 0.3 percent at $183.42 in afternoon trading on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Also on Wednesday, Barclays analyst Brian Johnson said in a research note that Tesla’s third-quarter sales will likely top the company’s forecast, but he still sees $141 a share as “fair value.”

On Tuesday, Wedbush Securities analyst Craig Irwin raised his rating on Tesla to “outperform” from “neutral” and raised his target share price to $240 from $180. He cited a proprietary survey that supports higher expectations for the company’s next generation of smaller, more affordable electric cars, dubbed Gen III.

Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.