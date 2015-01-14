FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesla CEO Musk says considering second U.S. plant, closer to East Coast
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 14, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 3 years ago

Tesla CEO Musk says considering second U.S. plant, closer to East Coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Tesla Motors (TSLA.O) is planning to build factories in China and Europe and is considering a second U.S. plant, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

The factories likely would be built after Tesla’s current factory in Fremont, California, reaches full annual production of 500,000 in 2020, Musk said at an industry conference here. He said the second U.S. plant could be “closer to the East Coast.”

Musk also said he expects Tesla will be the first automaker to market with a fully self-driving car, but such autonomous vehicles may not receive regulatory approval for another six to seven years.

The co-founder of the electric-car company said he plans to stay at Tesla “forever,” but may step down as CEO after the company’s next model, the $35,000 Model 3, is launched in 2017.

Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.