Tesla CEO says company can make more than 60,000 vehicles in 2015
July 31, 2014 / 10:48 PM / 3 years ago

Tesla CEO says company can make more than 60,000 vehicles in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - Tesla Motors Chief Executive Elon Musk said that the electric car company will “certainly” make more than 60,000 vehicles in 2015, up from an expected 35,000 this year.

Musk hinted that the production level may be well above 60,000 vehicles, based on the expected output by the end of 2015 of 2,000 vehicles per week from Tesla’s plant in Fremont, California.

By the end of 2015, he said, the company will make about 1,000 of the Model S and the about the same amount of the Model X, a crossover SUV that Tesla expects to start making in the second quarter. The Model S is a sedan that Tesla is currently selling.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by David Gregorio

