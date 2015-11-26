FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toyota inks Paralympics sponsorship deal through 2024
#Sports News
November 26, 2015 / 2:32 AM / 2 years ago

Toyota inks Paralympics sponsorship deal through 2024

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President of the Toyota Motor Corporation Akio Toyoda (L) and President of the International Paralympic Committee Sir Philip Craven hold a contract after they signed a partnership deal in Tokyo, November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp signed a partnership agreement with the International Paralympic Committee on Thursday which will see the world’s largest automaker provide vehicles, technology services and mobility support robots to the Paralympic Games through 2024.

The partnership will begin in 2016, when sponsorship will be limited to Japan, and will extend globally from 2017.

Toyota is already a major sponsor of the International Olympics Committee through 2024, which includes the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Kim Coghill

