Toyota may fall short of Prius U.S. sales goal in 2013
July 2, 2013 / 7:30 PM / 4 years ago

Toyota may fall short of Prius U.S. sales goal in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Toyota Motor Corp's Prius hybrid car is seen on its body at the company's showroom in Tokyo April 17, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

DETROIT (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp may fall short of its goal to sell 250,000 of its hybrid Prius models in the U.S. market this year, a Toyota executive said on Tuesday.

“The 240,000 to 250,000 range is kind of where we’re settling our sights for the Prius family,” said Bill Fay, group vice president for Toyota’s U.S. sales.

Toyota has boosted its marketing for Prius models in June and will continue through July, Fay said. In 2012, Toyota sold 236,659 Prius models in the United States.

U.S. sales of the Prius lineup fell 5.1 percent during the first six months of 2013, while the Japanese automaker’s overall sales in the market rose 6 percent.

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Toyota may fall short of its Prius target, not will)

Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Gary Hill

