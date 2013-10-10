Toyota recalls 10,000 U.S. cars to fix wiper switches

DETROIT (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said Thursday it will recall 10,000 cars sold in the United States from model years 2013 and 2014, including its best-selling Camry sedan, to replace faulty wiper switches.

A possible electrical short-circuit in the switch could cause the wipers to quit working, Toyota said.

The vehicles being recalled include 2013-2014 Camrys and Camry Hybrids, 2013 Avalons and Avalon Hybrids and 2014 Corollas.

Toyota has received no reports of accidents or injuries related to the defect, a spokeswoman said.

U.S. Toyota dealers will replace the switches for free. Owners will be notified by mail.